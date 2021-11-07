Nikki Haley Slams AIPAC For Hosting Democrats Who Support Iran Deal

Former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for its over-focus on “bipartisanship.”
Speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference in Las Vegas over the weekend, Haley said that she “loved AIPAC.”
“But there’s one thing I don’t get and I’m not saying anything to you that I have not said to their leaders,” she said. “Why do they invite politicians to their conference who strongly support the Iran nuclear deal? Stop rewarding bad behavior. It only gets you more bad behavior.”
Her comments were met with applause from the audience.
“Bipartisanship is important,” Haley continued. “But if you make bipartisanship your whole reason for existence, then you lose sight of the policies you’re fighting for in the first place.”
“If a politician supports the disastrous Iran deal, opposes moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, and is embraced by antisemites who support the BDS movement, then your pro-Israel group should have absolutely nothing to do with him.”
During her speech, Haley also warned Israel not to depend on the US to stop Iran.
“If Israel makes the grave decision that its security depends on removing that threat, it should not wait for an American green light that might never come,” she said. “In matters of life and death, it is better to be strong and criticized than weak and ignored.”
Israel should not count on Biden to stop the Iran nuclear program.
The Iranian nuclear threat is existential for Israel. If Israel makes the grave decision that its security depends on removing that threat, it should not wait for an American green light that might never come.
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 6, 2021
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Would love to see a DeSantis/Haley ticket in 2024.
She was UN Ambassador when Iran resumed major enrichment activities, after Trump *killed* the Iran deal. She is trying to deflect from her responsiblity here. Note that she has no solution.
On the other issues, Biden and the Democratic congressional leadership oppose BDS and Biden himself tried to get Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Charlie, don’t be a moron. The solution is to not be in any deal…in any shape or form with the Iranian regime. They couldn’t tell the truth if they tried. The “plan” included sanctioning them to the max, which trump did. And if they continued enrichment, guess what? Time to bomb. That’s the plan when you’re dealing with maniacs. Please don’t tell us that Biden is going to do this or that. The only thing he’s doing is destroying America from within.