Nikki Haley Slams AIPAC For Hosting Democrats Who Support Iran Deal

Former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for its over-focus on “bipartisanship.”

Speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference in Las Vegas over the weekend, Haley said that she “loved AIPAC.”

“But there’s one thing I don’t get and I’m not saying anything to you that I have not said to their leaders,” she said. “Why do they invite politicians to their conference who strongly support the Iran nuclear deal? Stop rewarding bad behavior. It only gets you more bad behavior.”

Her comments were met with applause from the audience.

“Bipartisanship is important,” Haley continued. “But if you make bipartisanship your whole reason for existence, then you lose sight of the policies you’re fighting for in the first place.”

“If a politician supports the disastrous Iran deal, opposes moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, and is embraced by antisemites who support the BDS movement, then your pro-Israel group should have absolutely nothing to do with him.”

During her speech, Haley also warned Israel not to depend on the US to stop Iran.

“If Israel makes the grave decision that its security depends on removing that threat, it should not wait for an American green light that might never come,” she said. “In matters of life and death, it is better to be strong and criticized than weak and ignored.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)