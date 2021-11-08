NYPD Shoots Armed Suspect in Washington Heights

A male suspect was hospitalized after being shot by NYPD officers in the area of Fort Washington Park and West 168th Street on Sunday night.

According to a statement from the NYPD, officers were in the area searching for a possible shooter after receiving reports of shots fired, when they encountered an armed individual.

Officers ordered the man to drop his weapon in both English and Spanish, but he instead raised the firearm and pointed it at the cops, who promptly fired their own weapons, striking the man’s torso.

The cops, who were not harmed in the incident, provided medical treatment to the suspect at the scene before he was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

