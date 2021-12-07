WATCH IT: Aloof CEO of Massive Company Fires 900 Employees Over Video

A viral video circulating social media shows the CEO of online mortgage company Better.com firing nearly 900 employees all at once – over Zoom.

“I come to you with not great news. The market has changed, as you know. And we have to move with it in order to survive so that, hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission,” CEO Vishal Garg says in the clip.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

Better.com is a company valued at about $7 billion, and it does not appear that the CEO or other top company officials took a pay cut from their million-dollar salaries to also allow the company to “thrive and deliver” on its mission.

