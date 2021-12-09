ISRAEL EXTENDS CLOSURE: Travel Ban On Foreigners Remains Until December 22nd

Israel is extending its travel ban on foreigners for 10 days as fears over the Omicron variant persist. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced the decision on Thursday night.

The extension only takes effect Sunday, meaning foreigners will be barred from entering Israel until at least December 22nd, at which point the government could let the restrictions expire or extend them again.

The decision to extend the restrictions was made by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in conjuction with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz after they discussed the matter with health authorities.

In addition to the entry ban on foreigners, Israel will require citizens traveling in from abroad to isolate themselves for three days. They will be required to take a PCR test upon landing and a second test 72 hours later, prior to leaving quarantine.

The Prime Minister and the Health Minister also agreed to discuss evaluating additional restrictions and incentives for vaccination in the coming days.

