Israel Exempts Certain Travel Groups Such As “Birthright” From Blanket Entry Ban

Israel has reportedly granted several groups, including Birthright, exemptions from its tourist ban.

The groups provided exemptions will still have to enter quarantine for 3 days upon arrival and provide two negative test results before being allowed to begin touring the country.

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked requested that groups considered to be “Jewish tourism” be allowed to enter the country despite the blanket ban, which will remain in effect until at least December 23rd.

Until now, the only exceptions to the ban allow for first-degree family members of those getting married or other simchos to apply for entry, which is still often denied.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)