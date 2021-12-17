Report: U.S. Defers Plan To Reopen Consulate In Jerusalem

The Biden administration has shelved its plan to reopen the consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem that was closed by former president Donald Trump in 2019, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday, citing a US diplomat, a former senior US official and another source familiar with the matter.

The report added that a final decision has not yet been made and the State Department’s official policy remains “moving forward with the process of reopening the consulate in Jerusalem,” but no advancement has actually begun.

The report is not at all surprising considering the fact that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have both publicly expressed firm opposition to the plan and the State Department is well aware that according to international law, the US cannot open a diplomatic facility without the host country’s consent.

It is gratifying to know that the Biden administration has grudgingly come to terms with the fact that Israel must be allowed to maintain sovereignty over its own capital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)