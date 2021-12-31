MAILBAG: Is There a New Virus Out There?

If you are following at all what is going on in our communities and across the countries, you are, like myself, probably utterly perplexed.

Hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, are sick in bed with fever; some are also experiencing vomiting and other odd symptoms, as well. Yet so many of them have tested for both Covid-19 and influenza, with those test results coming back negative.

Now, I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist, but this has really piqued my interest, so much so that I reached out to a couple of doctors that I know for their take on the matter.

All of them told me that, at least to some extent, whatever is going around is not being picked up by the regular tests that are being used. Whether these illnesses are being caused by Covid, the flu, or something else completely, we don’t have the testing ability to figure out what’s going on.

This got me thinking.

Is it possible that instead of approving an additional Covid-19 jab and then another and then another, the medical establishment has to start considering that something else, some other virus, is spreading rapidly throughout the US? Is it possible that so many of us are being stricken by an illness that scientists and researchers are ignoring because they are so laser-focused on Covid-19?

We already know the CDC got a lot wrong over the course of the pandemic, and there is little doubt that they’re continuing to get things wrong. Would it be so surprising if they are now, yet again, ignoring the evidence before them? Is it so crazy to think that there is a new illness in town?

I think not.

Respectfully submitted,

Y.B., Far Rockaway, NY

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)