Alex Jones Threatens to “Dish Dirt” on Trump Over Vaccine Support

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones isn’t taking kindly to former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, threatening to “dish all the dirt” on his former idol.
“Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” Jones said on his InfoWars shows, adding that his listeners should “move on” from Trump.
“In fact, maybe—you know what—to get Trump’s attention,” he continued, “maybe I should just dish all the dirt—you know what, you know what—I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”
Jones added: “It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not!”
The meltdown in Trumpworld comes after comments the former president made in support of getting vaccinated.
“The vaccines work, but the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump told Daily Wire host Candace Owens. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Hopefully Trump will see the data and manipulations of it as they really are and become a true hero of Americans and others who cherish honesty and their freedoms, and come out against it.
“The meltdown in Trumpworld”
Wow ! Great news for the new year !
Good news for the Republicans as a whole. Trump himself is a liability. If a fellow MAGA populists stabs him in the back, it would be easier for a more traditional Republican to get the nomination without alienating Trump’s populist base.
The major issues where Trump differs from late-20th century orthodoxy are national defense, balancing the budget and immigration, and in light of serious overseas issues (Chinese and Russian aggression), increasing inflation and domestic labor shortages, it will be easier for a traditional, Reagan-like, Republican to win over the populist base, but only if Trump isn’t running and if Trump’s “base” doesn’t blame the mainstream Republicans for opposing Trump.
The bottom line, is that if the Republicans can’t close ranks around someone who can unify the party, and Biden gets replaced by a “progressive” (i.e. socialist, probably with overly anti-Semitic leanings), we could end up with a very hostile president.
Alex Jones has about as much “dirt” on Trump as he has brains. This meshuganah is desperately trying to attract attention among a rapidly shrinking podcast audience that have stopped buying his survivalist junk and snake oil remedies