Alex Jones Threatens to “Dish Dirt” on Trump Over Vaccine Support

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones isn’t taking kindly to former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, threatening to “dish all the dirt” on his former idol.

“Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” Jones said on his InfoWars shows, adding that his listeners should “move on” from Trump.

“In fact, maybe—you know what—to get Trump’s attention,” he continued, “maybe I should just dish all the dirt—you know what, you know what—I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”

Jones added: “It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not!”

The meltdown in Trumpworld comes after comments the former president made in support of getting vaccinated.

“The vaccines work, but the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump told Daily Wire host Candace Owens. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

