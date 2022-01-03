ENDLESS JABS: Petition Launched After Yeshiva University Mandates Booster Shots for Students and Faculty

Yeshiva University has instituted a new policy that has numerous students and parents up in arms: all students are mandated to receive a Covid-19 booster shot in order to return for the Spring semester but will still be required to wear masks and test weekly for the virus.
The new mandate, announced in a school-wide email, has particularly infuriated people because, prior to the Fall semester, students who were unvaccinated were told that receiving a Covid-19 vaccine would allow them to unmask, not be subject to weekly testing, and included an assurance that students would not be required to take a booster shot.
Now, despite the Omicron variant having shown its ability to evade the Covid-19 vaccines – including booster shots – Yeshiva University has essentially rendered its twice-dosed student and faculty “unvaccinated.”
A petition has been launched for students, parents, and others to “say ‘no’ to Yeshiva University mandated booster shots.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Signing this petition is tantamount to signing:- “I am not interested in going to visit Israel” when they take America off the red list, probably around end of January.
Now go & figure out why these Zionists wouldn’t wish to Israel?
isn’t YU an open minded tolerant yeshiva?
And who thought it will end..?
It ends when we stop complying.
Like in LA they pulled back from children mandates cause no one was complying.
If you comply you are guilty.
So they can always go to a different college, problem solved.
Slanted journalism at its best. Is this Torah? Would you prefer people get sick and die? The University is allowed to enforce its policy. If you dont like it, vote with your feet. Besides it isnt true that the Omicrom variant evades the vaccine. Properly vaccinated people suffer much much less, most asymptomatic.
For the last time, a vaccine cant prevent infection, only symptoms. It isnt a glass enclosure. It enables the body to fight the infection effectively, efficiently and most of the time protects from suffering, health complications and long term damage.
Sign the petition but be prepared to transfer to a more “politically unwoke” kollel that doesn’t require vaccines, masks or an IQ over 101 or get vaccinated and move on. Easy choice, even for some of these talmeidei chachamim who won’t accept the reality that evidence shows lower rate of infection among the boosted versus just 2 shots or no shots. you are entitled to your opinion on vaccine efficacy an YU is entitled to set policy on who walks in the door.
FOOLS WILL BE FOOLS
Meanwhile some of the same people who happen to be doctors would not help patients who have been diagnosed with COVID with proper medications like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and zinc.
They could care less about your health!!!
It’s all about how they look in the eyes of the Olam Hasheker
Oh my, the world must be coming to an end, because some University has a booster mandate.
Just proves that frum yidden who are l’maleh min hatevah have no business attending YU.
I heartily reccomend that the editor of this srticle look up the meaning of the word “endless”.
Maybe it’s just me, but I prefer my news articles to be impartial. Write-ups like this one, which are slanted toward one opinion, are correctly termed “editorials”. Perhaps this would be solved most simply if YWN billed itself as an editorial site.