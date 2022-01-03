ENDLESS JABS: Petition Launched After Yeshiva University Mandates Booster Shots for Students and Faculty

Yeshiva University has instituted a new policy that has numerous students and parents up in arms: all students are mandated to receive a Covid-19 booster shot in order to return for the Spring semester but will still be required to wear masks and test weekly for the virus.

The new mandate, announced in a school-wide email, has particularly infuriated people because, prior to the Fall semester, students who were unvaccinated were told that receiving a Covid-19 vaccine would allow them to unmask, not be subject to weekly testing, and included an assurance that students would not be required to take a booster shot.

Now, despite the Omicron variant having shown its ability to evade the Covid-19 vaccines – including booster shots – Yeshiva University has essentially rendered its twice-dosed student and faculty “unvaccinated.”

A petition has been launched for students, parents, and others to “say ‘no’ to Yeshiva University mandated booster shots.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)