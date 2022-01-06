JACKPOT: Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Lakewood

A Lakewood Powerball lottery player will soon have some extra cash in his pocket, after the ticket he purchased became a second-tier winner worth $1 million.

One California and one Wisconsin Lottery players split the $632.6 million Powerball jackpot from the Wednesday drawing – the seventh largest Powerball jackpot on record.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Robin's Convenience Store Deli & Grill, 1200 River Ave., in Lakewood.

Moreover, four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 5, drawing were: 06, 14, 25, 33, and 46. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Multiplier number was 02.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)