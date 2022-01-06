ANOTHER HYPOCRITE: Rep. Eric Swalwell the Latest Democrat Seen Mask-Free in Sunny Florida

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, a Democrat who last week accused Republicans of “prolonging” the Covid-19 pandemic, has become the latest liberal to be seen vacationing in Florida, far from his home state where severe Covid-19 restrictions remain in effect.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show Swalwell with his infant son as he speaks to a female friend in the lobby of the luxurious Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

“As we end 2021, mired in a deadly pandemic, you should know who has prolonged it,” Swalwell tweeted last week. “THESE GUYS. Republican liars. Your vacation cancelled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere. For blame look no further than #TheseGuys.”

Another Democrat hypocrite seen in Florida this week is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the outspoken socialist who bashed Ted Cruz for going to Cancun during a Texas snowstorm, but has now abandoned her own constituents during a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in favor of the sunny beaches of Florida.

Before Swalwell was pictured in Miami, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joked how Democrats from states with “draconian” Covid-19 policies keep popping up in his state.

Curious, isn’t it?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)