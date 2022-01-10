Now is the Time to Begin the Halachos of Purim with Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha

“You don’t have to wait for the siyum to come aboard Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program! You can experience how learning daily halacha transforms your life by jumping into hilchos megillah and Purim and completing all the halachos of Purim before Purim this year! What a way to get started, by being engaged in a dovor b’ito, learning halachos in their right time!” These were the words of Rabbi Avigdor Bernstein, a senior member of Hanhalas Dirshu, advocating that new Daf HaYomi B’Halacha learners start right now!

Indeed, there is much buzz in the air about the historic milestone of completing the second machzor of Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha with massive world siyumim being held in Eretz Yisroel, the United States and Europe. The mammoth accomplishments of lomdei Daf HaYomi B’Halacha who have persevered, day in and day out, for seven years traversing all six chalakim of Mishnah Berurah, will be celebrated and acclaimed. The fact that a large portion of the learners also took monthly tests on the halachos and daily mussar learning is something that will be celebrated with great fanfare.

Certainly, there will be thousands of new participants who will start chelek aleph of Mishnah Berurah with the machzor shelishi which will commence on 19 Adar Aleph/February 20, but there is NO reason to wait! If you want this Purim to have more meaning, if you want to feel the true simchas Purim this year, one of the best ways to do this is by learning the halachos of Purim before Purim.

Hundreds upon hundreds more halachos will come to life as you embark on hilchos megillah with Daf HaYomi B’Halacha this week, 10 Shevat/January 12. NOW is the time to get in on the ground floor of Daf HaYomi B’Halacha so that when the new machzor shelishi starts, your engines will be going full throttle. You will already have utmost familiarity with the program and what it takes to be a Yid who is shoneh halachos b’chol yom and can then become a ben Olam Habaah because when a person learns halacha, every step of his day is lived with Hashem!

Try it!

To join, please contact Dirshu at 1-888-5Dirshu or email [email protected].