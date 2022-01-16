BALTIMORE: Tragic Petirah of R’ Avraham Dovid Sauer Z”L, Co-Founder of Baltimore Hatzolah

We regret to inform you of the petirah of R’ Avraham Dovid Sauer z”l. He was 53.

R’ Avraham Dovid was a noted askan in the Baltimore Jewish community who co-founded the city’s Hatzolah organization and served as a paramedic, and saved thousands of lives. He was a Talmid of Scranton Yeshiva.

He was admitted to a hospital near Lakewood, New Jersey about a week ago and was tragically niftar over Shabbos.

The levaya was held Sunday morning at the Bais Yaakov in Baltimore.

R’ Avraham Dovid is survived by his wife Toby and children Shoshana Rozansky, Chesky Sauer, Sara Birnhack, Eli Sauer, Akiva Sauer, Hadassah Sauer, Yehudis Sauer, son of Moshe & Channah Sauer and brother of Yehoshua Sauer, Devorah Ishakis, Nechama Goldman, Shmuel Yaakov Sauer, Penina Blau.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

