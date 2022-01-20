GOOD RIDDANCE: Store Employee Who Refused to Serve Jewish Customer FIRED

An antisemitic employee at a convenience store who refused service to a Jewish customer for not having a mask who refused service to a Jewish customer for not having a mask, but gave no problem to an unmasked non-Jewish customer, has been fired from her job.

In an email responding to the incident, the store owner said he was sorry for what happened, and that the employee has been terminated.

“Let me assure you that our policy does not direct employees to refuse service to any customer based upon adherence to the mask requirement imposed by the State of New York. Neither the refusal of service nor the ensuing confrontational actions of the staff member are acceptable in our business, are not in line with out policies and are not tolerated,” the email reads.

“While we typically do not discuss internal personnel matters with anyone outside of the company, I can tell you that this situation will not be repeated as the staff member no longer works for our company.”

Goodbye, and good riddance.

