GOOD RIDDANCE: Store Employee Who Refused to Serve Jewish Customer FIRED

An antisemitic employee at a convenience store who refused service to a Jewish customer for not having a mask who refused service to a Jewish customer for not having a mask, but gave no problem to an unmasked non-Jewish customer, has been fired from her job.
In an email responding to the incident, the store owner said he was sorry for what happened, and that the employee has been terminated.
“Let me assure you that our policy does not direct employees to refuse service to any customer based upon adherence to the mask requirement imposed by the State of New York. Neither the refusal of service nor the ensuing confrontational actions of the staff member are acceptable in our business, are not in line with out policies and are not tolerated,” the email reads.
“While we typically do not discuss internal personnel matters with anyone outside of the company, I can tell you that this situation will not be repeated as the staff member no longer works for our company.”
Goodbye, and good riddance.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
We are in Golus, she will easily find a job at another outlet and likely repeat her action. Likewise, don’t assume the next employee will be any better. Keep to the rules and accept that antisemitism is being sent by Hashem for a purpose.
I agree with DavidtheKanoi. There is a concept of a “Golus Yid” which, to me, also means that we have to lay low in Golus and not attract attention. Yes, this incident was disgusting. The owner in his letter even states that the store had no policy about customers not wearing masks. So it was definitely an anti semitic incident. But A Yid doesn’t have to be belligerent. A Yid doesn’t always have to fight back. Having her fired feels good now, but it doesn’t help in the long run.
The perfect way to give the goyim something else to hate us for !!!
Its a small victory for the solitary Mr maskless. But this cashier will now take her antipathy and hatred somewhere else and I’m afraid it has only grown. Honestly, is a cashier job in a convenience store such a plum job? She will have a new job tomorrow in a Walmart or similar. As Jews in golus, even in the US, we can’t always pull up the anti Semitism card.
@DavidtheKanoi:Yes in Europe before the war they said the same thing and everyone ended up getting killed