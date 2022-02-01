WATCH THIS: Eric Adams Says He’s Biden’s Favorite Mayor, And The “Biden Of Brooklyn”

During a press conference discussing his upcoming meeting with President Biden regarding combatting gun violence in NYC, Mayor Eric Adams praised the president and claimed to be his favorite mayor.

“This is a great city, and I’m the Biden of Brooklyn. And I love the fact that the president is coming here. I met with him after the campaign, and we spoke and we just connected, you know,” Adams said.

“And I’m sure if you were to ask him [who] is his favorite mayor, he’d clearly tell you, ‘It’s Eric,” he said, smiling.

“We just really like each other. … You know, we just got to hang out together, you know. That’s my dude,” Adams added.

When asked why he was lavishing praise on Biden, Adams said it was because he was an “ordinary Joe.”

“We just like these blue-collar guys,” Adams said. “You know, he is comfortable around everyday people. And you could just tell that when you’re in his presence, he’s just, you know, ordinary Joe. He knows the people, but the people know him.”

“He’s a guy that can bear the weight of the city, but that you don’t mind having a beer with,” the mayor concluded.

