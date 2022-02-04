Amazon Raising Its Prime Subscription Prices

Online retailing behemoth Amazon announced Thursday that it will be raising the price of its Prime memberships, citing rising costs.

In a Q4 letter to investors, Amazon said that higher wages and rising transportation costs prompted the company to raise its subscription price.

Starting February 18th, monthly Prime memberships will go from $12.99 to $14.99, and annual memberships will rise to $139 from its current price of $119.

The hike in Prime subscription prices comes despite Amazon blowing away earnings estimates in Q4. Analysts expected Amazon to have an earnings-per-share of $3.44 in Q4, but it instead had an EPS of $27.75, causing the stocks profit to soar in after-hours trading.

“Despite the positive reaction, Amazon faces a challenging period ahead as it deals with slowing sales growth and rising costs in the post-pandemic environment,” analyst Jesse Cohen told Fox Business.

“That said, Amazon’s impressive results are just what the tech sector needed to stop the bleeding,” he added. “The e-commerce giant’s big beat could be the much-needed catalyst to spark a rally in the tech space.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)