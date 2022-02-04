CRIME DEN: New York City Sees Soaring Crime Rates in First Month of 2022

The NYPD released figures on Thursday showing that crime soared in New York City in the month of January.

The data was released on the same day President Biden visited the Big Apple to discuss gun violence in the city with Mayor Eric Adams.

January saw a staggering 38.5% rise in nearly all major crime categories, bringing crime rates in NYC to near pre-pandemic levels.

The city also saw 100 shootings in January, blowing away the last three year’s totals for the first month of the year.

Car thefts also soared, with the number of vehicles stolen in January 2022 being about double that of previous years.

The only possible silver lining was in the number of murders – there were 28 murders in NYC this January, compared to 33 last year.

Mayor Adams definitely has some work to do.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)