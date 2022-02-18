WATCH: Hillary Attacks Republicans at NY Democratic Convention; Hochul Heckled by Crowd

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in for a surprise when she was heckled by members of her own party at the New York Democratic Convention on Thursday.

As she attempted to speak at the convention, Hochul was nearly shouted down by a number of protesters in the crowd.

“Democrats, it wouldn’t be the same without a lot of ruckus,” Hochul said, as she was being yelled at.

She attempted to begin her speech, but it didn’t go well.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also addressed the attendees, admonishing Republicans and urging the electorate to vote for more Democrats.

“They’ll ban book but do nothing about guns,” Clinton said of Republicans. “They’ll make it harder for people to vote but easier for big corporations to bust unions. They’ll let polluters trash our environment and let Donald Trump trash our democracy.”

