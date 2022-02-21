VILE: Pregnant Jewish Woman Attacked on Bus in Stamford Hill

A pregnant Jewish woman was viciously assaulted aboard a bus in London, the latest in a recent string of antisemitic attacks and crimes in the United Kingdom.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, the suspect prevented the Jewish woman from getting off a mass transit bus, with the man yelling at her, “Don’t get off the bus, [expletive] Jew!”

Stamford Hill Shomrim was informed of the incident and tracked the suspect down, who was identified as a repeat offender of such antisemitic incidents.

Unfortunately, London Police has been slow to respond to numerous antisemitic incidents in recent months, according to Rabbi Hershel Gluck, president of Stamford Hill Shomrim.

“They police don’t feel motivated to take these cases seriously,” he said.

