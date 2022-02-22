MAILBAG: Baruch Hashem for Biden!

As Vladimir Putin straight-up steals land from Ukraine and threatens to completely overtake the country and become a neighboring nuclear threat to other U.S. allies in Europe, all I can think of is: baruch hashem for Biden!

Only a sane, strong, no-nonsense force of power like Grandpa Joe could keep Putin from invading all of Europe, and only Biden would release such strong statements in support of Ukraine.

The proof is out there for all to see. As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden tweeted exactly two years ago from Monday, “Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why – it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

How profound, how true.

Imagine if Donald Trump were president. He’d be like ‘oh well, whatever.’ Not Biden! He condemned the Russians – in the strongest possible terms!

Now, you might point out that Putin didn’t dare to invade Ukraine and threaten Europe in its entirety when Trump was president, but please, that’s a side point and everyone knows it. The facts of the matter are, clearly, that if Trump was president now, the whole world would be on fire. Does anyone doubt that?

This concept, this fundamental truth that Biden is the best thing ever extends well beyond the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Think about inflation, or the Afghanistan withdrawal, or the crisis at the southern border, or any of the myriad other massive issues that have all coincidentally become of major concern only after Biden assumed the presidency. Imagine how much worse all of that would have been if Trump were president.

Biden is the best thing since sliced bread. I know it’s true, because Trump is bad.

Yosef Ziskind – New York

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

