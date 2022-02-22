MAILBAG: Baruch Hashem for Biden!

As Vladimir Putin straight-up steals land from Ukraine and threatens to completely overtake the country and become a neighboring nuclear threat to other U.S. allies in Europe, all I can think of is: baruch hashem for Biden!
Only a sane, strong, no-nonsense force of power like Grandpa Joe could keep Putin from invading all of Europe, and only Biden would release such strong statements in support of Ukraine.
The proof is out there for all to see. As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden tweeted exactly two years ago from Monday, “Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why – it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”
How profound, how true.
Imagine if Donald Trump were president. He’d be like ‘oh well, whatever.’ Not Biden! He condemned the Russians – in the strongest possible terms!
Now, you might point out that Putin didn’t dare to invade Ukraine and threaten Europe in its entirety when Trump was president, but please, that’s a side point and everyone knows it. The facts of the matter are, clearly, that if Trump was president now, the whole world would be on fire. Does anyone doubt that?
This concept, this fundamental truth that Biden is the best thing ever extends well beyond the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Think about inflation, or the Afghanistan withdrawal, or the crisis at the southern border, or any of the myriad other massive issues that have all coincidentally become of major concern only after Biden assumed the presidency. Imagine how much worse all of that would have been if Trump were president.
Biden is the best thing since sliced bread. I know it’s true, because Trump is bad.
Yosef Ziskind – New York
ונהפוך הוא.
I cant believe that YWN went ahead and posted this dribble. This article is so factually wrong that its not even worth the time to try responding to it.
Thank you Yosef Ziskind for the laughs. I really needed this today!
Theres a point that Biden is good for Jews cuz hes a low key peaceful person, and Trumps rhetoric was dangerous but Putin wldnt dare invading with Trump at the helm. He’s taking great advantage of it . He knows the Republicans are back soon and its his time now.
To say that w Trump the world wld be on fire is false as he brought back our troops from many places. Hes not a war monger. He was a fighter and again, dangerous for Jews as we were sought out due to his rhetoric but the world would be on fire IN the US not abroad which is bad too.
Why DeSantis wasn’t publicly rebuked by a single Republican after the Heil Hitler march uis still very bothersome and strange to put it mildly. Mot even a Yid like Ben Shchapiro residing in Fl gave a peep. This behavior went down fine with Trump and nobody called these Nazis to action. With Biden, they have no platform.
May G d protect His Jews and may there be peace.
Yeah. Tongue in cheek.
Be careful. You’ll be branded as a white domestic terrorist and Merrick Garland will come after you and your family.
SO OPPOSITE! SO STUPID!
Ever wondered why the last this conflict came up was in 2014, under Obama, the same one who made The Iran deal??
Now Iran and Russia are starting up again, BECAUSE OF BIDEN, YOU **********!
How does YWN allow such STUPIDTY? You sound dumber than a missionary!
During Trump, NOTHING HAPPENED; the market was at RECORD-HIGH!
Now, under Biden, like Obama, Russian conflict all over again – stocks heavily down for first time since Obama!!
Ever thought about how peaceful and prosperous the Trump era was, compared to the Obama and Biden eras? Literally from one end of the spectrum to the next. Trump; EVERYTHING AMAZING!, Obama-Biden; EVERYTHING CRASHING DOWN!
STOP THE IDIOCY!!!!!!
TAKE DOWN THIS LETTER IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACE IT WITH MINE, NOW!!!!!!!!!!!
“Think about inflation, or the Afghanistan withdrawal, or the crisis at the southern border, or any of the myriad other massive issues that have all coincidentally become of major concern only after Biden assumed the presidency. Imagine how much worse all of that would have been if Trump were president.
”
??????????????????????????????????? “coincidentally”????????????????????????????????????????
Biden CAUSED ALL THOSE PROBLEMS!!!!!!!!!!! THINK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I have a feeling that YWN does this on PURPOSE in order to drive us commentators crazy ad comment more and more, in order to get more attention = $$
Yosef,
You’re right, we are truly blessed to have this witless, drooling dolt napping in the Oval Office! Since they wheeled him in over a year ago, we haven been fortunate to experience the benefits of resurgent COVID, Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban, Ukraine under imminent invasion threat, rampant violent crime, invading illegal immigrants, spiraling inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, supply chain mayhem…
The list of accomplishments wrought by this diaper-clad, ventriloquist-dummy-in-chief is truly astounding and every day only brings more pleasant surprises. It’s so special that YWN has great talmidei chachamim like Dorah and Charlie to constantly reeducate us on how all the anarchy, mayhem, crime, inflation and impending war wrought by brainless Brandon is in perfect alignment with Torah outlook.
Our future has never looked brighter!
Putin’s just playing everyone against themselves and doing a great job.
Ziskind – Purim is Adar Sheini, not Adar Alef. Stop drinking! This crisis, along with all the other instabilities around the world is due to Biden’s weakness.
Chazal state that in the end of days there will be no grey areas. Everybody will either be on the side of Good or the side of Evil. If you think that the WOKE are the side of Good, you are nuts!
Sorry to state, but I don’t believe with your outlook that you will be zoche to greet Moshiach.
is this news or comedy?!?!?!?!?!?!!?
Strange how many people don’t realise this is satire.
possible right about Trump , but other one not best qualified
Is this letter a joke?
It’s all because Biden is in office that we have all this going on.
Get your facts straight before writing such a letter
You can tell Purim is around the corner
I can’t believe that you all didn’t realize that this is complete satire!!!
“The list of accomplishments wrought by this diaper-clad, ventriloquist-dummy-in-chief is truly astounding and every day only brings more pleasant surprises.” – Priceless commentary!!
HAHAHAHA!
What a Joke!
I cant believe YWN would post such idiocy…
Does everyone realize that the author of this article is writing sarcastically?
What’s even funnier than the article is all the comments stating the opposite is true.
It’s a satire article. Chill.
It’s a joke…..
I love me some good peerim toirah!!
Everyone needs to calm down.. read it again with a calm mind and you’ll see that the entire letter is dripping with sarcasm..
Thanks for the laughs
If Yosef Zirkind truly believes the stupidity he made all of us waste our time reading then I wish him a Refuah Shlema. He needs mental help and quick. Biden is the biggest idiot our great country has ever produced and he stole the election. Putin would have never even thought of invading Ukraine if Trump was still in office. If this was a joke article then YWN should have a follow up article saying so. If it was not a joke and this is the stupidity they are allowing to be put on their website then YWN should be boycotted immediately. Next thing maybe they’ll have an article about the pros of kicking the Jews out of Palestine…stupidity is a slippery slope.
I am not supporting Russian occupation, but the same European voices that are against Russian also are not happy with Israel “Occupying’s” the Jewish land, so be careful who you support.
Besides that fact that 8 years ago the previous government of Ukraine by force and by democracy got rid of the President and almost lynched him before he fled to Russia.
You may disagree if his election was legit and democratic, but angry armed mob (media calls it ordinary people), many of who were pro-Nationalistic anti-Semitic groups & militias, took the streets and got rid if that government. And USA & Europe supported them. But when similar events happened on Washington on Jan 6 everyone calls the ordinary people “terrorists” and danger for democracy.
As usual double standards.
If the ribono shel olam put in Biden then that’s his ratzon. There are other ways to make your point
This MUST be SATIRE!
THIS IS SUCH GARBAGE!!! SHAME ON YOU YWN FOR PUBLISHING THIS SHTISIM!
Well written, but apparently you need to tag it with a /s, as it seems the commenters here have never heard of a thing called sarcasm.
Why dont u ALL (not just some) realise this was a joke. The OP nade it clear for those still confused by ending it with “Trump is just…bad”
The truth is Trump could not care less what happens to Ukraine. After all, Zelensky refused to investigate Hunter Biden and now he is getting everything he deserves from Trump’s friend, Putin.
I sincerely hope this is a joke.
Thanks for the laugh
We need it during Adar
I’m shocked at the lack of sarcasm detection on the part of YWN’s readership.
Love this! Now we can really see everyone’s personality and IQ! Way to go yosef!! I had a really good laugh. Truthfuly it may not be anyone’s fault that they believe this letter at face value because that’s how the mainstream media has been reporting! People have been brainwashed. No one knows how to think.