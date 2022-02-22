VAX FAIL COVERUP?: The CDC Has Been Hiding Massive Amounts of Crucial Data

For well over a year, the CDC has been gathering information on people hospitalized with COVID-19 and has broken that data down by age, race, and vaccination status. So what has it found? We don’t know, because the CDC has declined to publish the data, the New York Times reported.
When the CDC published data of the effectiveness of boosters, it conveniently didn’t include the data for 18-49 year olds – the group that so happens to be the one least likely to benefit from a booster shot, the New York Times reported.
Was there a medical or scientific reason for this? No. In fact, because it withheld the data, doctors had to rely on information coming out of Israel to determine whether their younger patients should receive a booster shot.
And overall, the CDC has published just a small portion of the data it has collected on COVID-19 and the vaccines.
A lot of the information the CDC is hiding could be of tremendous use to doctors and public health officials. For instance, the Times wrote that “detailed timely data on hospitalizations by age and race would help health officials identify and help the populations at highest risk.”
“Information on hospitalizations and death by age and vaccination status would have helped inform whether healthy adults needed booster shots. And wastewater surveillance across the nation would spot outbreaks and emerging variants early,” the Times report says
“Without the booster data for 18- to 49-year-olds, the outside experts whom federal health agencies look to for advice had to rely on numbers from Israel to make their recommendations on the shots,” it adds.
So why has the CDC been hiding the data? A spokeswoman for the agency said it’s “because, basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time,” she said.
The emerging scandal has already caught the attention of some conservative pundits, including Ben Shapiro, who reacted to the New York Times report on Twitter, saying, “Everyone leading the CDC should be fired. Everyone.”
The CDC’s ‘sleight-of-hand’ here is just the tip of the iceberg. This is a bought agency, ‘manned’ by past pharmaceutical management who undoubtedly have significant vested interests in the ‘vaccine horse’.
It’s truly despicable, and we unfortunately are far from being ‘out of the woods’ –– New York state has still virtually sold our children into autism slavery by clandestinely voting away the ‘children’s schedule’ vaccine exemption back in ‘2019. Though their is a lawsuit to rescind this repeal of equitable medical freedoms, this has not yet taken place. Children’s vaccines are far from being proven, and research reveals they are not only far from efficacious, but also far from safe.
“Everyone in the cdc should be fired”???? Everyone in the cdc, who and all current lowlife politicians should be brought to trial for their lol crimes!!! They should be held full force accountable for pushing their ill agenda on the public without the real data..
WE KNEW ALL ALONG THAT THIS WAS ILL PROPAGANDA!
It’s time to sweep out and drown our crazy leaders who want power!
Hmmm. Could it be that the “anti vaxxers” had it right all along? We’ve been saying the FDA and CDC cannot be trusted as they work for pharma
They hid and mocked the effectiveness of safe and cheap drugs that have been proven beyond a shadow of doubt to be quite effective and could have saved most lives
They approved a vaccine (and mandates) of dubious safety and efficacy in spite of pathetic safety monitoring, exploding adverse reactions of over 20,000 deaths and a millions reports in VAERS, a 40% increase in all cause mortality in the 18-49 age group in America this year. Whistleblowers in the DOD say there’s greatly increased miscarriage, myocarditis, stroke, cancer, and much more in their extensive databases.
They won’t release the data because it will show HIGHER rates of covid in vaccinated individuals. This vaccine has negative efficacy. Now explain how we can trust them for childhood vaccines?
The CDC doesn’t want to release the data because they fear it might be “misinterpreted” which is a sister of the word “misinformation”
Which basically is that this information is stuff we are denying because it doesn’t fit our agenda so therefore it isn’t true and we said so and give us a year so we can skew the data as much as possible to fit our narrative. If the data is so strongly against our truth that it can’t be done, we will conveniently hide it until people forget it exists, or until the fifth booster rollout, whichever comes first.
And then we will say, oops the science was evolving we didn’t realize this stuff sorry if the vaccine killed you and it didn’t work anyway. And by the way neither does masks.
Perfect timing for trumps truth social network
The cdc is making us all into anti vaxxers. By shooting themselves in the foot it’s all their own fault people don’t trust them anymore