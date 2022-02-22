VAX FAIL COVERUP?: The CDC Has Been Hiding Massive Amounts of Crucial Data

For well over a year, the CDC has been gathering information on people hospitalized with COVID-19 and has broken that data down by age, race, and vaccination status. So what has it found? We don’t know, because the CDC has declined to publish the data, the New York Times reported.

When the CDC published data of the effectiveness of boosters, it conveniently didn’t include the data for 18-49 year olds – the group that so happens to be the one least likely to benefit from a booster shot, the New York Times reported.

Was there a medical or scientific reason for this? No. In fact, because it withheld the data, doctors had to rely on information coming out of Israel to determine whether their younger patients should receive a booster shot.

And overall, the CDC has published just a small portion of the data it has collected on COVID-19 and the vaccines.

A lot of the information the CDC is hiding could be of tremendous use to doctors and public health officials. For instance, the Times wrote that “detailed timely data on hospitalizations by age and race would help health officials identify and help the populations at highest risk.”

“Information on hospitalizations and death by age and vaccination status would have helped inform whether healthy adults needed booster shots. And wastewater surveillance across the nation would spot outbreaks and emerging variants early,” the Times report says

“Without the booster data for 18- to 49-year-olds, the outside experts whom federal health agencies look to for advice had to rely on numbers from Israel to make their recommendations on the shots,” it adds.

So why has the CDC been hiding the data? A spokeswoman for the agency said it’s “because, basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time,” she said.

The emerging scandal has already caught the attention of some conservative pundits, including Ben Shapiro, who reacted to the New York Times report on Twitter, saying, “Everyone leading the CDC should be fired. Everyone.”

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)