CHASDEI HASHEM IN UKRAINE: 18 Jews’ Lives Are Saved Due To An Error

Earlier this week, Chabad shlichim in Kharkiv organized two groups of Jews who wanted to flee the beleaguered city, Israel’s Now14 reported on Tuesday.

One group was supposed to leave on Monday and a second group was supposed to leave on Tuesday. The second group was comprised of 18 Jews who lived in the same building in Kharkiv.

But due to a mistake or mixup, the second group of 18 Jews left on Monday instead of Tuesday. The shlichim only realized the mistake after the group had already left and decided to let the group continue and have the first group leave on Tuesday instead.

On Tuesday morning, the building where the 18 Jews had lived less than 24 hours earlier was bombed and completely destroyed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)