Three teenagers approached and harassed a group of Jewish children on Wednesday in the vicinity of 17th Avenue and 61st Street in Boro Park.

Surveillance footage shows the trio approaching the children before knocking off the yarmulka being worn by one of them.

Boro PArk Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and safety patrols have been stepped up in the area in case the perpetrators return to the area.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)