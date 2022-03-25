HATE: Londoners Throw Eggs at Jews, Scrawl Antisemitic Graffiti

The northern London town of Edgeware has been overtaken by hate, with multiple reports in recent weeks of residents throwing eggs at Jews, a Jewish watchdog group says.

Antisemites have also scrawled antisemitic messages across the town, including, “Hail Hitler, (expletive removed) Jews” on a garbage bin outside of a company owned by a Jewish businessman.

The Community Service Trust has asked that anyone with information regarding the egg-throwing incidents immediately report it to police and their hotline.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism group analyzed data provided by the United Kingdom’s Home Office in October 2021, finding that Jews are the victims of an average of more than three hate crimes daily in England and Wales. Additionally, in comparison to other faiths, Jews are more than four times as likely to be targeted by racists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)