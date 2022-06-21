HaRav Cohen on End of Gov’t: “Hakadosh Baruch Hu Had Mercy on Am Yisrael”

HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen responded on Monday evening to the announcement of the government’s dispersal by saying: “Hiskadeish Shemo B’Olam.”
“A government that harmed and sought to harm Yahadus and kodshei Yisrael and harmed the weak – is destroyed from the world. Hakadosh Baruch Hu had mercy on Amo Yisrael.”
In April, hours before the start of the coalition’s downfall caused by the resignation of Yamina MK Idit Silman, HaRav Cohen, who’s known for the power of his brachos, pleaded with Hashem that the “government should fall or they should do teshuvah.”
In an impassioned tefillah, HaRav Cohen said: “Ribbono shel Olam, have mercy on Your nation Yisrael, Racheim, racheim racheim.”
Infinitely likelier than thanks Rabbi Cohen’s impassioned prayer, is the venerated גדול הדור Rav חיים Kanievsky זצקללה”ה having been such an effective מליץ יושר:- The ball already commenced rolling within days if his devastating פטירה with Idit Silman שתחיה bolting from this horrifying coalition
Everyone remember and dont forget. Bibi tried putting together a coalition FOUR times and failed. Why is everyone getting so excited. No one know how this will end up
147: Don’t be mevazeh a Talmid Chacham and Tzadik.