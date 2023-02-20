CONCERNING: Iran Has Enriched Uranium to 84% – Just Below Nuclear Threshold





Nuclear inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have reportedly discovered that uranium has been enriched to 84% purity, the highest purity level Iran has ever achieved, according to a Bloomberg report. This has raised concerns in the international community about the country’s nuclear program and its potential for producing nuclear weapons.

Bloomberg reported that Iranian nuclear inspectors have detected uranium that has been enriched to 84% purity. This is a significant increase from the 60% purity that Iran had previously reported in November of 2022. The international community has expressed concern about this development, as uranium enriched to this level is typically used for military purposes rather than civilian energy production.

Iran’s nuclear program has long been a point of contention between the country and the international community. The United States and other western nations have imposed strict sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb the country’s nuclear ambitions. In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the United States, China, Russia, France, Germany, and the European Union to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. However, in 2018, the United States withdrew from the agreement, and Iran has since resumed its nuclear activities.

Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, and that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons. However, this latest development has raised doubts among some in the international community about Iran’s true intentions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran’s nuclear activities, has not yet issued a statement on this latest development. However, the agency is expected to address the issue in the coming days. The United States and other countries have called for Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA and allow inspectors full access to its nuclear facilities.

How Israel will respond to this development remains to be seen, but US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides says the Jewish state has the full backing of the US.

“Israel can and should do whatever they need to deal with [Iran] and we’ve got their back,” Nides said.

