Huwara Terror: IDF Soldier’s Life No Longer At Risk, 2nd Soldier Transferred From ICU





Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday visited the two IDF soldiers injured in a shooting attack in Huwara on Shabbos in Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The two soldiers, Elon Tzovel and Uri Hajabi, were hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the hospital’s heart and thoracic surgery unit.

Elon, who was moderately injured was transferred to another department on Sunday. The condition of Uri, who was seriously injured, has stabilized and he is now in moderate condition. He is still under observation in the intensive care unit but his life is no longer at risk.

Elon’s father, Doron Tzoval, told Ynet: “They are both from the same yeshiva and are good friends. He is already talking and recounting the incident. The ceramic vest saved him.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Uri ben Zohar and Elon ben Naama b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)