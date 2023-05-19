6 Things To Be Careful With When Learning With a Chevrusah From Rav Avrohom Genackovsky zt”l





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

What follows are six thoughts expressed by haGaon HaRav Avrohom Genackovsky zt”l culled from his shiurim on Meseches Derech Eretz Zutah (See Yelamdeinu Rabbeinu p.78-79),

Listen to what he is saying. Don’t respond or argue until after you thought about what he said. Respond in order: First, Second, Third.. Thank him for enlightening you with the Emes – truth. Don’t say that you understood something that you didn’t really understand. If you don’t know something, say you don’t know.

