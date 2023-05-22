Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman Shlit”a, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, To Headline Adirei Hatorah Gathering





Rav Meir Tzvi Bergman shlit”a, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Rashbi and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, will soon fly to the United States to participate in the massive Adirei Hatorah event at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 4th.

Rav Meir Tzvi shlit”a has not traveled outside of Eretz Yisroel for many years, but is making an exception for the mammoth upcoming maamad hatorah.

Adirei Hatorah organizers say that more than 80% of tickets have already sold out. Ticket sales through shuls will be ending this Wednesday.

To purchase tickets, visit AdireiHatorah.com.