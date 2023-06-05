Tens of Thousands Participate In Israel Day Parade In Manhattan [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Tens of thousands marched on Fifth Avenue yesterday as they marked the 58th annual JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade. For decades hundreds of thousands of Jews from across the world and their supporters have joined together to march in the JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade, showing their support for Israel.

The parade this years had over 40,000 marchers, 100,000 spectators, and over 1000 first time marchers.

This year’s parade brought together elected officials from across the city and state, including Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Governor Hochul, Attorney General James, NYS Comptroller DiNapoli, Members of Congress, members of the New York State Legislature, Mayor Adams, NYC Council Speaker Adams and council members, Borough Presidents and District Attorneys, as well as elected officials New Jersey. For the first time ever, local teens were matched with elected officials to march alongside them and get a sense of political life.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)