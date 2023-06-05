Tens of Thousands Participate In Israel Day Parade In Manhattan [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Tens of thousands marched on Fifth Avenue yesterday as they marked the 58th annual JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade. For decades hundreds of thousands of Jews from across the world and their supporters have joined together to march in the JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade, showing their support for Israel.
The parade this years had over 40,000 marchers, 100,000 spectators, and over 1000 first time marchers.
This year’s parade brought together elected officials from across the city and state, including Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Governor Hochul, Attorney General James, NYS Comptroller DiNapoli, Members of Congress, members of the New York State Legislature, Mayor Adams, NYC Council Speaker Adams and council members, Borough Presidents and District Attorneys, as well as elected officials New Jersey. For the first time ever, local teens were matched with elected officials to march alongside them and get a sense of political life.
VIDEOS BELOW VIA “FOUR THREE”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
חילול השם
and not tznius
this parade was stupid, just as the parade last year was, and the year before that.
all of you who support Israel so much, go move there and help make Israel a theocracy.
it is idiotic and stupid to be waving the Israeli flag in front of all the goyim.
Waiting
We can sit Shiva for this how people think this is the kiddush hashem and it is just the disgrace and how they are taught that this stops anti semitism and it only makes it better to go a rock concert and dance then to say that this is Torah this is the Zionist that made the Holocaust and that will bring it this is nachas for Jewish girls to dance with ice cream in the street this is a purpose in life to show your fancy bathroom to who the goyim that we forgot what they are and do and how they see life with music ice cream this you call a good person and a outlook of life to show the goyim what we do in bed and then call themselves godly or are we going back to learn an old lesson
what a major chillul hashem. No one here in the uk behaves like that.