ALERT: FAA Slows Flight Traffic In And Out Of LGA And Newark Due To Smoke





Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada have turned skies into a dull haze and now flights in the New York City area are being impacted.

The FAA is slowing flight traffic in and out of Newark and LaGuardia airports on Wednesday afternoon.

There is currently a ground stop in place at LGA, meaning some flights are being held at their origin airport to ease congestion, but not all.

The FAA says the average delay at Newark is about 84 minutes and it’s closer to two hours at LaGuardia due to low visibility.

Increasing delays are likely Wednesday at the region’s airports.

Health officials are urging area residents to limit outdoor activities on Wednesday as air quality is expected to remain at “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” levels with no improvements until Thursday at the earliest.

The smoke is making for potentially dangerous conditions, especially for people with respiratory issues. Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

This isn’t Mars. It’s the George Washington Bridge blanketed in particulates from massive fires raging in Quebec, Canada.

Reporter Josh Einiger recorded the “surreal scene” as his plane landed at LaGuardia:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)