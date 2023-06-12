WATCH: Former AG Barr On Trump Indictment: “If Even Half of it is True, He is Toast”





Former President Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, has voiced grave concerns about the legal troubles facing his former boss. During a compelling analysis on Fox News Sunday, Barr echoed the sentiments expressed by Fox News legal contributor Andy McCarthy, stating that if even half of the allegations outlined in the 37-count federal indictment against Trump were true, he would be in serious trouble.

“If even half of it is true, he is toast,” Barr exclaimed, emphasizing the detailed nature of the indictment and the damning evidence contained within. It was a rare moment of criticism from Barr, who had previously been a staunch defender of the former president.

Barr vehemently dismissed Trump’s claims of political persecution, highlighting the severity of the charges against him. Refuting the notion that Trump was a victim, Barr firmly stated, “This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here or a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous.” He further explained that the documents in question were classified and should have been in the custody of the archivist, rather than being maintained and retained by Trump himself.

“This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here or a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous,” Barr said. “Yes, he’s been a victim in the past. His adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims. And I’ve been at his side defending against them when he is a victim. But this is much different. He’s not a victim here. He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents. Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets that the country has. They have to be in the custody of the archivist. He had no right to maintain them and retain them.”

Addressing the strained relationship between himself and Trump, Barr sought to establish that his perspective on this case was independent and not clouded by personal animosity. “He’s been angry with me for a while,” Barr admitted, “but this is simply not true.” Barr pointed out that he had previously defended Trump during the Russia investigation and had spoken out against the abuse of the criminal justice system for political purposes. However, he asserted that the government’s actions in this particular episode were responsible, while Trump’s behavior was irresponsible.

The former attorney general’s remarks have added fuel to the already intense scrutiny surrounding Trump’s legal predicament. With a 37-count federal indictment looming over the former president, Barr’s candid analysis has raised serious questions about Trump’s ability to navigate through this challenging legal landscape. As the case progresses, the nation waits with bated breath to see how the allegations against Trump unfold and whether Barr’s concerns will prove to be prophetic.