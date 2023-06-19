SHOCKER: Left-Leaning ABC Host Left Stunned Over Dead-Heat Trump vs Biden Poll





A shocking new poll indicating a close race between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 election rematch left ABC’s Jonathan Karl nearly too stunned to speak. Karl made his surprise very clear during Sunday’s broadcast of “This Week” as he shared the findings from a Quinnipiac poll conducted after Trump’s indictment, showing Biden at 48% and Trump at 44%.

Karl emphasized the significance of the results, stating, “That’s within the margin of error. That’s a statistical tie.” Seeking insights from the panelists, he posed the question, “What does that say about Biden if he’s barely beating” Trump?

Donna Brazile, former chair of the DNC, responded by highlighting the deep divisions within the country reflected by the poll. She remarked, “It says the country is very divided. The country is really looking to get beyond 2020. It says a lot about where we are as a nation and not where we are in terms of who’s personally popular at this time.” Brazile further praised Biden’s accomplishments and suggested he had a “remarkable story to tell,” urging a focus on his achievements rather than dwelling on Trump.

Republican former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan acknowledged the low approval ratings of both Biden and Trump, noting that a majority of the country did not want either of them to run for re-election. Hogan also raised the possibility of a third-party candidate, which, although seemingly “crazy,” he believed could be feasible due to the unpopularity of both Biden and Trump.

Hogan stated, “Never before in history have I seen a time where this might be possible, and it’s possible.” Brazile responded by emphasizing the desire for “change” and “stability” among Americans, suggesting that the centrist group No Labels, which aims to support a third-party candidate in 2024, might cater to those aspirations.

The Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday revealed Biden leading Trump by a margin of 48% to 44%. Another poll conducted after Trump’s indictment found that nearly half of the country supports the indictment, while 47% of Americans perceive the charges against Trump as politically motivated.

