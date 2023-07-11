MAD JOE: Biden Blows His Stack At Aides And White House Personnel, Scathing Report Reveals





President Joe Biden, known for his soft-spoken demeanor in public, has a tendency to unleash his temper behind closed doors, Axios reports. According to anonymous sources within his administration, these outbursts show him to be a different person than his carefully crafted image as a kindly uncle figure who enjoys Aviator sunglasses and ice cream.

The president’s quick-trigger temper has led some aides to avoid meeting with him alone, instead opting to bring along a colleague as a shield against a potential solo outburst. The eruptions within private walls have sparked a debate among Biden’s aides, with some suggesting that occasional displays of his temper in public could help assuage concerns among voters that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and unfit for office. Both senior and lower-level aides have found themselves in Biden’s line of fire, as no one is immune to his wrath, according to an administration official.

One notable incident was recounted by Biden aides, who recalled his anger directed at Jeff Zients, the former “COVID czar,” during a shortage of testing kits as the Omicron variant spread in late 2021. While a spokesperson for Zients – who now serves as Biden’s chief of staff – declined to comment on the alleged internal conversations, the White House also chose not to provide a statement on the matter.

Chris Whipple, author of “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” confirmed to Axios that Biden has a short temper, comparing it to that of former President Bill Clinton, albeit less volcanic in nature. Whipple’s book quotes former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who mentioned her expectation that Biden would eventually yell at her as a sign of a strong and trusting relationship.

Aides within the White House suggest that being yelled at by the president has become an internal initiation ritual, with some viewing it as a sign of respect – one of the most bizarre and laughable defenses of a president possible.

Regardless, Axios says Biden’s temperament demands a specific skill set, referred to as “Speaking Biden,” which takes years to master. Aides must navigate his mood swings and anticipate the information he will request during briefings. Some officials in the administration, who hail from prestigious educational backgrounds, struggle to meet Biden’s demand for concise language devoid of jargon, as if briefing a close family member rather than a member of the D.C. political bubble.

While Biden strives to conceal his temper in public, there have been occasional glimpses of it, with some former aides even documenting such incidents.

In January 2022, a hot mic caught Biden referring to Fox News’ Peter Doocy as a “stupid son of a [expletive removed].” And Biden has publicly snapped at reporters multiple times in recent weeks.

Jeff Connaughton, a former Biden campaign and Senate aide, discussed the president’s temper in his 2012 book on Washington corruption, “The Payoff: Why Wall Street Wins.” Connaughton portrayed Biden as an “egomaniacal autocrat” during his time as a senator, highlighting his management style based on fear. This sharp edge, Connaughton suggests, is hidden to promote Biden’s folksy Uncle Joe persona, making the occasional flashes of anger seem out of character to the public eye.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)