Trump Dominates Turning Point Action Conference Straw Poll, Celebrates Victory on Truth Social





Former President Donald Trump emerged triumphant at the Turning Point Action conference held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, winning the highly anticipated straw poll by a substantial margin. Trump’s victory overshadowed other 2024 GOP contenders, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he proudly boasted about the expected outcome on Truth Social, the social media platform he recently launched.

On Sunday afternoon, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, announced the results from the conference stage, emphasizing that Vivek Ramaswamy secured second place, surpassing well-known candidates such as DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, and Chris Christie.

Trump took to Truth Social to express his delight over the resounding victory, which had been widely anticipated at the predominantly Make America Great Again (MAGA) conference. In his post, he exclaimed, “Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the vote. Ron DeSantimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO!”

Trump’s overwhelming win in the straw poll further solidifies his prominent position within the Republican Party and underscores his continued influence over conservative voters. The conference, known for its alignment with Trump’s policies and ideology, showcased his enduring popularity among attendees.

While Trump’s victory was expected, the notable second-place finish of Vivek Ramaswamy added an interesting twist to the straw poll results. Ramaswamy, a prominent entrepreneur and author, garnered attention with his performance, surpassing established figures within the Republican Party.

The conference also demonstrated the ongoing divisions within the party, as candidates like Asa Hutchinson faced strong backlash and booing from the audience. The event highlighted the challenges faced by GOP hopefuls seeking to navigate the shifting dynamics of the party and gain support from the enthusiastic MAGA base.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)