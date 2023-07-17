FINALLY: Biden Invites Netanyahu For A Meeting For First Time As President





President Joe Biden extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to meet in the United States in a Monday phone call. The call marked the first phone call between the two leaders in several months.

Prime Minister Netanyahu gladly accepted the invitation and discussions will be held to determine a suitable date for the meeting, in coordination with US officials.

During the phone call, Netanyahu also informed Biden about his plans to seek broad approval for judicial reform bills that are scheduled to be endorsed by the Knesset next week. This move comes amid ongoing nationwide protests across Israel.

The discussion between Biden and Netanyahu focused on reinforcing the enduring ties between Israel and the United States. President Biden reiterated the commitment of the United States to the security and well-being of Israel and expressed his determination to work collaboratively to address the nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime. Both leaders emphasized the significance of joint efforts in combating this pressing issue.

Furthermore, Netanyahu highlighted Israel’s ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in the West Bank following the Israeli Defense Forces’ recent operation in Jenin. The military raid, the largest in over two decades, sparked tensions in the region, and Netanyahu expressed Israel’s commitment to preventing any further escalation of the situation.

The timing of the phone call is noteworthy, as it precedes the upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Washington later this week. President Herzog is scheduled to meet with President Biden during his visit, further underlining the continued dialogue and collaboration between the two nations.

