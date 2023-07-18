Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce Real Estate Expo to Address Rising Issues Facing Landlords





The real estate industry is like all industries today: heavily regulated and fraught with hefty fines and penalties just waiting to be assessed on the unwary landlord trying to navigate the labyrinth of rules, not to mention the additional legal fees to bring one back into compliance. The demands of ensuring constant compliance can be overwhelming, and when policy goes awry or is not working for an individual, it can be difficult to find a voice to effect change.

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is meeting this challenge with its upcoming Real Estate Expo. The task is not simply to provide awareness and clarity on the ever-changing landscape of government regulations but, more importantly, to provide effective solutions, particularly, preventative solutions. Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, is assembling a solutions-based expo and real estate conference that will bring together leaders of government and industry. The format facilitates a highly productive give-and-take; attendees will be able to tap the knowledge of industry experts for insights and solutions while also bringing their concerns to the attention of those in a position to make a real difference.

The networking and business learning event, conveniently located at the elegant Crowne Plaza Hotel in Mahwah, just an hour’s driving distance from NY, the Catskills, or Lakewood (and ideally timed and placed for those coming upstate for the weekend), will take place on Thursday, Aug 17th and will attract real estate professionals from across the NJ/NY area. It is a unique opportunity to connect and rub elbows with a veritable “who’s who” in real estate and related fields and develop lasting relationships that will take your business to the next level. Businesses servicing the real estate industry can exhibit and attract new clients. The learning opportunities from educational sessions and panel discussions with key industry leaders and influencers will be unparalleled.

Each locality presents its own unique challenges for its real estate market, and the expo will meet the needs of those operating in New Jersey and in NYC with separate panels.

The NYC panel will have its own lineup of high-profile leaders. Kazimir Vilenchik is the NYC Department of Buildings First Deputy Commissioner. His presence and accessibility to attendees is a unique opportunity. Jay Martin is the president of the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP). His insights as a major force in NY governance on the state of the industry in Albany are especially valuable. Ken Fisher is a member of Cozen O’Connor’s Business Law Department who has been named to City & State New York’s 2023 Real Estate Power 100 and whose voice as a public policy advocate is highly sought after. The panel will also be joined by leaders of regional chambers of commerce, Mark Jaffe, President of the Greater NY Chamber, Randy Piers, President of the Brooklyn Chamber, and Gil Cygler, Vice Chair of the Brooklyn Chamber. These leaders, at the forefront of influencing public policy and advocating for their members, are critical voices in these discussions and add great value and insight from their extensive experience.

On the New Jersey conference panel, Iris Bromberg, Interim Senior Advisor in Affirmative Enforcement at the NJ Division on Civil Rights, will address the rising housing complaints being filed against landlords. Michael NcNeil will share his expertise as President of Solutions to End Poverty Soon (STEPS). Lori C. Greenberg, Esq., who represents over 1500 landlords, a large share of which are from Lakewood and Ocean County, will share her over 30 years of experience in the New Jersey Courts with evictions, civil rights complaints, tenant lawsuits, and bankruptcy complaints. Ryan Marinez, Esq., a real estate agent, attorney, and mayor of Butler, NJ, will share his expertise representing landlords. Sydney J. Darling will join the panel as an attorney specializing in commercial bankruptcy.

The discussions will range over the plethora of topics that are top-of-mind for those in the real estate industry (and, more importantly, the panelists will be accessible for whatever subject may be on one’s mind). The rise in civil rights complaints is a major concern; common mistakes in advertising and tenant screening can become the root of preventable headaches, and the panel will help identify these pitfalls. Screening tenants for criminal background is now forbidden in New Jersey under the Fair Chance in Housing Act. Lead inspections for properties built before 1978 must be completed no later than July 22, 2024, and, in some cases, earlier. Many landlords are unfamiliar with the new law on flood zones and tenant notification. Security deposits are an issue that landlords run into every week as they face stiff penalties for failure of notification to tenants and failure to pay interest annually. The concept of emotional support animals is testing the limits of pet accommodation policies, with online sites offering tenants easy “certification”. In NYC, post-Covid evictions continue to be hindered, even after the housing court has resumed operations. These and many others will be the subjects of discussion.

An additional panel, powered by event sponsor Infinity Title Company and ID Tech Solutions will focus on the new real estate environment. Titled “Hunting for a deal effectively: Identifying strong mindset traits to empower you through this turbulent market,” it will include Mark Hershkowitz, Attorney and Owner of Infinity Land Services; Chedva Dahan, Q Home Sales Real Estate Broker; Yael Ishakis, Mortgage Lender FM Capital/FM Home Loans Lender/ Owner/Originator; Elliot Romano, founder of Onamor Capital LLC Real Estate Syndication Platform; and Esther Reizes, Lowenbeim Investor, Capital Connector/ Fund Manager- Moderator.

The event promises a world of possibilities for partnership, acquisition of new clients, exposure, and expansion into all business sectors. The Chamber welcomes both members and non-members from all sectors to come together to network, advise, innovate, invest, and partner. Businesses are invited to exhibit at the event and benefit from the tremendous exposure and opportunities it will afford.

