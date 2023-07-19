Emergency Evacuation Slide From United Airlines Flight Lands in Suburban Chicago Backyard





An emergency evacuation slide detached from a United Airlines flight and descended into the backyard of a suburban home near O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, on Monday.

The FAA reported that United Airlines Flight 12, a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, successfully landed at O’Hare on Monday after completing its journey from Zurich, Switzerland. However, during routine maintenance checks, it was discovered that an emergency slide was missing from the side of the plane.

According to United Airlines, the flight had a total of 155 customers and 10 crew members on board. The 9-hour and 22-minute flight was in the process of preparing for landing when the emergency evacuation slide unexpectedly descended into the suburban Chicago neighborhood.

The Devitt family, residents of the affected home, discovered the deflated slide in their backyard shortly after it fell on Monday. Patrick Devitt recounted to local news station WLS-TV that his son and father-in-law were having lunch in the kitchen when they heard a loud boom at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Upon investigating the noise, they found the deflated slide, which had caused significant damage to their property. The impact of the slide resulted in damage to the roof, downspout, and a window screen of their home.

The Devitts promptly relocated the silver slide to their front yard and notified the Chicago Police Department. In response to the incident, authorities, accompanied by FAA investigators, arrived at the scene located on the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue. The FAA has initiated an investigation into the matter.

A spokesperson from United Airlines stated that the airline immediately alerted the FAA regarding the detached emergency evacuation slide. They are actively cooperating with the federal administration to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this unusual occurrence.

