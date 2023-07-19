FARE HIKE: New York City Transportation Fare And Toll Hikes Approved By MTA





In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has voted to increase fares and tolls for subway and bus rides across New York City. The changes are set to take effect in August, impacting commuters throughout the city.

One of the key adjustments includes a base fare increase of 15 cents, bringing the subway and bus fare to $2.90. Additionally, the cost of a single-ride ticket will rise to $3.25, while an unlimited monthly ticket will see a $5 hike, reaching $132. These fare modifications aim to address the financial challenges faced by the MTA and its operations.

According to sources familiar with the matter, tolls on bridges and tunnels will also experience a 5.5% increase, starting from August 6. This adjustment is being implemented two weeks ahead of the mass transit fare increases, scheduled for August 20. The MTA board approved the toll increases unanimously during the same Wednesday session.

Furthermore, commuter rail fares are subject to an increase as well. However, the MTA recently announced a fare freeze for Metro-North riders traveling west of the Hudson River. This freeze is pending approval from the transit authority’s board.

Interestingly, these fare increases come shortly after the MTA’s announcement of a fare-free bus pilot program on five routes, with one route designated for each borough. The pilot is expected to commence by late September, offering temporary relief for bus commuters.

With these fare and toll hikes, the MTA aims to manage financial sustainability while continuing to provide reliable and efficient transportation services to the residents of New York City.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)