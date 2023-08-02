CHAOS IN THE BRONX: NYPD Cop Critically Hurt After Being Shot By His Own Father





A horrifying domestic dispute unfolded in a Bronx apartment on Wednesday, resulting in a devastating murder-suicide involving an off-duty NYPD officer and his father.

The tragic incident took place on Fteley Avenue near East 172nd Street in the Soundview section at approximately 12:45 p.m., according to law enforcement officials.

During the fight, at least one person was killed, and another was critically injured. The elder man, identified as the officer’s father, died at the scene as a result of the self-inflicted gunshot wound, while his son, the police officer, was left in critical condition due to the gunshot wound inflicted by his father. In addition, a pregnant woman involved in the altercation was rushed to the hospital for medical care.

The identity of the off-duty NYPD officer has not been immediately disclosed to the public. Sources told the New York Post that he had joined the force in 2018 and was serving in the Narcotics Division in the Bronx.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)