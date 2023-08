In an open miracle, a Rockland Chaveirim volunteer who was involved in a devastating accident in Upstate NY on Tuesday walked away unscathed.

As horrified fellow motorists looked on helplessly, a cargo van being driven by the man collided with a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway between exits 15 and 16.

Photos of the wreckage imply a near-impossibility for the person inside the cargo van to survive, but somehow he did – and without any serious injuries.

