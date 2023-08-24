231 MILLION: Trump Claims His Interview Was More Popular Than Super Bowl





Former President Donald Trump boasted Thursday of the massive viewership of his interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night which was timed to air during the first Republican debate.

The interview was posted on “X,” the rebranded platform previously known as Twitter. Trump took to his newly established platform, “Truth Social,” to boast about the interview’s reach.

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl.”

However, this astounding figure was somewhat inflated, as it represented the number of times the video appeared in users’ feeds. “Views” on X do not accurately reflect user interactions or the duration of content consumption. The interview itself between Carlson and Trump lasted just over 45 minutes.

As seen in the post, Trump then shifted focus to his upcoming plans, saying he would be heading to Atlanta, Georgia, to get arrested by “a radical left , lowlife district attorney, Fani Willis” for a “perfect phone call” and for questioning the results of the “rigged and stollen” [sic] 2020 election, noting that he would turn himself in at 7:30 pm.

