OpenAI And ChatGPT See Declining Usership, Launch New Business Model





OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence organization, announced on Monday its plans to introduce ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-oriented iteration of its popular AI-powered conversational model. The move comes in response to a decline in usership over the past nine months since the debut of ChatGPT, the revolutionary AI sensation.

ChatGPT Enterprise is positioned to cater to corporate clientele by providing a premium version of the chatbot, complete with “enterprise grade” security measures and privacy enhancements. OpenAI emphasized the importance of data security, especially after notable companies like Apple, Amazon, and Samsung prohibited their employees from using ChatGPT, citing concerns about confidential information exposure.

In an official blog post, OpenAI stated, “Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data.”

Drawing parallels to Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise, which leverages OpenAI technology through a significant partnership, ChatGPT Enterprise will be powered by GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced model. This aligns with the structure of ChatGPT Plus, the subscription-based version for individuals. However, the business version will include specialized benefits, notably improved speed.

“We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive,” the company affirmed.

Already, prominent organizations such as Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, and PwC have adopted ChatGPT Enterprise as early adopters, signaling initial interest in the enterprise-focused AI solution.

This unveiling arrives at a time when ChatGPT faces challenges in maintaining the fervor that led it to become the world’s fastest downloaded app in its initial weeks of launch. Last month, that distinction was claimed by Threads, a social media platform from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

According to data from analytics firm Similarweb, ChatGPT experienced a nearly 10 percent decline in traffic during both June and July. Analysts speculate that this decrease might partly be due to the summer break for school-goers, a demographic that constitutes a significant portion of ChatGPT’s user base, particularly those aged 18-24.

Despite its popularity, OpenAI has encountered resistance from news publishers and various platforms, including Twitter (now known as X) and Reddit. These platforms have restricted OpenAI web crawlers from collecting their data for training AI models.

Pew Research Center also released findings on Monday, shedding light on public sentiment toward AI and ChatGPT. Of the surveyed US-based respondents familiar with ChatGPT, two-thirds expressed concerns that government regulations might not be stringent enough. The research highlighted an increase in ChatGPT’s utilization for educational and professional purposes, rising from 12 percent in March to 16 percent in July. Additionally, 52 percent of Americans voiced greater apprehension than excitement about the expanding use of artificial intelligence.

