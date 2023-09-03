TRUMP: “Hear My Words – WE WILL NOT COMPLY” After Left’s Push To Restart “COVID Hysteria” [SEE VIDEO]





Former President Donald Trump released a fiery video blasting institutions for reintroducing mask mandates in response to the surge in new coronavirus variants. He has linked this move to what he perceives as “fearmongering,” connecting it to his personal assertions that the 2024 election might be subject to fraudulent practices.

In a video address posted on Wednesday via the platform X (formerly Twitter), Trump, who is leading the pack in the Republican primary race, made a firm commitment. He stated that if he were to be re-elected, he would leverage every available authority to curtail federal funding to schools, colleges, airlines, or public transportation systems enforcing mask mandates or vaccine mandates.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that by August 19, more than 15,000 hospitalizations were reported in the United States due to COVID-19 infections. This marked a nearly 19 percent increase from the preceding week. While hospital admissions have been steadily on the rise since July, they remain significantly lower than the peak levels observed during the height of the pandemic. Additionally, the current surge appears to be concentrated in specific hotspots.

In his video message, Trump addressed what he referred to as “left-wing lunatics” attempting to revive COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates through sudden concerns about new variants. He sarcastically remarked, “Gee whiz, you know what else is coming? An election.”

He alleged that these actions were aimed at reigniting “COVID hysteria” to serve as a justification for increased lockdowns, censorship, unverified drop boxes, mail-in ballots, and substantial monetary payouts to political allies as the 2024 election approaches.

Trump firmly addressed those he labeled as “COVID tyrants,” stating his refusal to comply with their measures. He asserted that he and his supporters would not permit school closures, accept lockdowns, adhere to mask mandates, or tolerate vaccine mandates. He also claimed that the 2020 election had been rigged and contended that similar efforts were underway to influence what he deemed as the most crucial election in the history of the United States.

