Matisyahu Throws Matzoh Ball For First Pitch At NY Mets Game [VIDEO]

Jewish reggae singer Matisyahu threw the first pitch at a New York Mets game using a matzoh ball. No, really.
Matisyahu was invited to throw out at a pitch at the Mets game on Sunday in celebration of Jewish Heritage Day.
When it came time to throw his pitch, the singer took a swig of chicken soup, plucked a matzoh ball out of the large bowl, and fired to home plate.
The pitch attempt was a failure, missing the strike zone by a mile, and the matzoh ball splintered into pieces as it hit the ground.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
