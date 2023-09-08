Orthodox Union Gives Certification To World’s First-Ever Kosher Lab Grown Meat





In a landmark development in the world of kashrus, the Orthodox Union has certified a strain of lab-grown meat as kosher for the first time. The certification was given to Israeli startup SuperMeat’s lab grown poultry.

The certification followed SuperMeat’s hosting of two rabbinic delegations and extensive discussions between kashrus authorities and the company regarding halachic concerns and the scientific processes employed in SuperMeat’s technology. The certification process involved the participation of prominent rabbanim, including Rabbi Hershel Schachter of New York’s Yeshiva University, Rabbi Asher Weiss, and Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Jerusalem College of Technology.

Rabbi Menachem Genack, CEO of the Orthodox Union Kosher Division, emphasized the importance of this development, stating, “It’s a big deal because just in terms of the technology itself, not just in poultry but in meat, it may have real significance for the future.”

Certifying lab-grown meat presents unique challenges due to the initial use of stem cells derived from living animals in the meat cultivation process, as consuming any part of a living animal is prohibited. The Orthodox Union’s guidelines dictate that meat products must originate from a slaughtered animal, and nothing may be derived from a living creature.

SuperMeat’s approach to lab-grown poultry overcomes this challenge by utilizing stem cells obtained from eggs, a method that has the potential to pave the way for additional kosher certifications of poultry products.

Rabbi Genack expressed his hopes that this development would lead to a consensus among various supervising agencies regarding the standards for lab-grown meat. He said, “We’re hoping that this will set the trend. One of our goals that we would like to do is to have something that is universally accepted.”

SuperMeat’s unique process involves taking chicken cells from a fertilized egg and cultivating them in a meat fermenter. These cells receive heat, oxygen, and nourishment from a plant-based liquid, mimicking the natural growth process in a chicken’s body. The meat tissue develops rapidly, doubling in mass within hours. Once ready, the meat is harvested from the fermenter by removing the liquid feed.

SuperMeat touts several advantages of its lab-grown chicken products over conventionally farmed meat. Their process is animal-friendly, environmentally conscious, avoids the use of antibiotics or genetic engineering, maintains high-quality control, and extends product shelf life by eliminating the need for slaughter, a primary source of contamination.

Founded in 2015, SuperMeat makes its products available to the public through “The Chicken,” an eatery located in central Israel’s Ness Ziona.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)