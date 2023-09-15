THIS. IS. OUTRAGEOUS. Yaffed Claims That 4653 Children Secretly Attend School In A Butcher Shop





Yaffed raises millions of dollars from those who share its anti-yeshiva animus. To keep its supporters happy, it makes more and more outrageous claims.

A recent filing with the State Education Department sets a new low. Yaffed demands that SED require the City to conduct an investigation of a large yeshiva at 82 Lee Avenue.

The problem is that the City visited 82 Lee Avenue years ago and quickly realized it is a butcher shop. You can see for yourself what goes on at 82 Lee Avenue:

Despite those clear facts, Yaffed recently claimed that 4653 children are enrolled in school there. In fact, Yaffed’s lawyer signed an oath that its claim is “true under penalties of perjury” Not only that, he stated that he knows that it is true that 4653 children attend school there.

How does he know? Well, he says, he read it on the internet. Really, that’s it.

With all its anti-yeshiva money, you would think Yaffed could visit 82 Lee Avenue for itself and see that there is no school there. We guess they don’t want to be seen in a frum neighborhood.

This would all be funny if it wasn’t so sad.

It’s time for us to say, enough is enough.