SEE IT: IDF Eliminates Multiple Top Hamas Terrorists, Raids Terror Compounds





The IDF announced the elimination of a number of high-ranking Hamas terrorists including some involved in the October 7th attack.

The IDF announced the elimination of multiple members of Hamas’ Nakhaba Unit (the unit which led the Oct. 7th terror attack) including Ahmed Musa, the commander of the Nakhaba Unit and Omar Elhandi, a platoon commander. Ahmed Musa was the commander of the raids on the IDF’s Zikim base, Kibbutz Zikim, and the Yaftach outpost. In recent days, Musa led an offensive against IDF forces in western Jabaliya. Musa and Elhandi were both killed in western Jabaliya.

Additionally, the IDF announced the elimination of Muhammad Kahlot, the head of Hamas’ Northern Brigades assassination unit.

During overnight fighting, the IDF says the 252nd Division killed 19 Hamas operatives who were preparing to attack troops.

Separarely, the IDF says that over the last day soldiers of the 7th Brigade raided several Hamas military compounds located in the heart of civilian areas inside Gaza, and siezed dozens of weapons, missiles, UAVs, maps, communication devices, mortars, attack drones and anti-aircraft missiles components.

During the raid, IDF troops eliminated approximately 30 terrorists. Additionally, the soldiers raided the office of Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

