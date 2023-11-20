UNPROVOKED: Three Teens Violently Attack And Injure Jewish Man In Flatbush [SEE THE VIDEO]





A trio of young thugs were arrested on Motzei Shabbos night after assaulting a Jewish man in Flatbush and menacing a Hispanic child with a knife at a bus stop.

On Motzei Shabbos evening, Flatbush Shomrim received a call to its hotline reporting an assault on Avenue I between E. 26th and E. 27th. Members who rushed to the scene were informed that three suspects had attacked a frum man, punching him in the face and kicking him on the ground.

Several frum locals chased the thugs, but lost sight of them. As an investigation launched, they learned that a Hispanic child waiting at a bus stop was also a victim of the perps, with the three pulling a knife on the youngster.

The child called 911 after the perps fled, with NYPD officers racing to the scene. Officers then drove the child around Flatbush in search of the suspects, who were spotted roughly 30 minutes later at the junction of Avenue H and Nostrand Avenue.

The trio was arrested – all three being found to be minors.

Flatbush Shomrim obtained footage of the assaults, and made direct contact with the Jewish victim, who had suffered a laceration to the head, as well as bruised ribs.

YWN notes that the victim was over 68 years old, which makes this a felony charge.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)