Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Home Scrawled With “Nazi”





The Michigan residence of Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, was subjected to vandalism in the form of graffiti bearing the word “Nazis.” Emanual is Jewish.

A photograph of this defacement was shared on social media by David Axelrod, a close associate of former President Obama, who strongly condemned this act of antisemitism. The image displayed a wooden fence outside Ambassador Emanuel’s Michigan home marred by the word “Nazis.”

Rahm Emanuel, who previously served as the Mayor of Chicago and as President Obama’s Chief of Staff, was nominated by President Biden in 2021 to become the U.S. Ambassador to Japan and assumed his role in March 2022.

Emanuel’s father, pediatrician Benjamin Emanuel, immigrated to the United States from Israel with just $13 to his name and went on to establish a successful medical practice, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times in 2019.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)